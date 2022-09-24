Tropical storm Ian forms in the Caribbean Sea

By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Storm Ian formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday night. It was upgraded from what was known as Tropical Depression #9. At the time it was upgraded, it had max sustained winds of 40mph. It’s expected to gradually strengthen this weekend as it moves over the warm waters of the Caribbean along with a more prime environment for development. It’ll bring impacts to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands this weekend, then it’ll impact parts of Cuba Sunday into Monday...possibly as a hurricane.

From there, the trend is for Ian to move into the Eastern Gulf with possible major impacts to the Florida Peninsula. Our area is not within the threat zone as of the latest info. However, it’s one to surely watch over the weekend. So, make sure to stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. Also, make sure to download our free WTOK Weather App.

TD 9 has formed
Tropical Depression 9 has formed in the Caribbean Sea

