Woman accused of throwing baby off a bridge in Houma arrested, police say

A woman accused of throwing her baby off a bridge in Houma Friday evening has been arrested.
A woman accused of throwing her baby off a bridge in Houma Friday evening has been arrested.(WVUE FOX 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A woman accused of throwing her baby off a bridge in Houma Friday evening has been arrested.

According to the Houma Police Department, they received a call around 5 p.m. of a mother throwing her 18-month-old baby off the Liberty Street Bridge; then going into the water after her baby.

The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he is expected to recover. The suspect was identified as Asha Randolph.

Randolph was arrested shortly after and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

This story is still developing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tate Reeves announces three major appointments in Mississippi
The signs have been taken down on the Mr. Discount Drugs buildings.
Mr. Discount Drugs set to close
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral
TD 9 has formed
Tropical Depression 9 has formed in the Caribbean Sea
Jackson Hospital
Jackson Hospital doctor discusses ER overcrowding

Latest News

Pastor, wife survive church fire in Jackson
WTOK's Football Friday - September 23, 2022 - Part 1
WTOK's Football Friday - September 23, 2022 - Part 2
The 9th Named Storm of this Season
Tropical storm Ian forms in the Caribbean Sea
Salvation Army of Meridian prepares for Angel Tree Program
Salvation Army of Meridian prepares for Angel Tree Program