13th Annual Rose Hill Cemetery Tour

By Chase Franks
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Tonight, you could’ve taken a journey down to the rose hill cemetery off eighth street to hear about the history of Meridian. The 13th annual rose hill cemetery costume tour was hosted tonight as it gives the people of Meridian an opportunity to hear stories about the history of Meridian and Mississippi.

We talked with the Gypsy King about the importance of educating the public every year.

“Well in this day and age you don’t get a lot of history you get a lot of present tenses because everything is in the palm of your hand now. This is a good way to teach history that’s interesting and not out of a book you get to see people play the part and tell the stories.”

If you missed it tonight, they do plan on hosting it again next year.

