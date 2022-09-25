Big second quarter lifts Alcorn State over McNeese 30-19

Alcorn State gets shut out by Tulane.
Alcorn State gets shut out by Tulane.(Alcorn State Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Aaron Allen capped a 21-point second quarter with an 89-yard scoring strike to Monterio Hunt and Alcorn State turned back McNeese 30-19 on Saturday night.

Niko Duffey and Jarveon Howard added touchdown runs in the second period as Alcorn State (1-2) took a 21-3 lead into halftime.

D’Angelo Durham had a 14-yard touchdown run and Knox Kadum threw a 21-yard scoring strike to Kameran Senegal to get McNeese (0-3) within 24-17 heading into the final quarter.

Noah Kiani kicked two of his three field goals in the fourth quarter for the Braves.

The Cowboys sacked Allen in the end zone for a safety to complete the scoring.

Allen completed 15 of 27 passes for 189 yards.

Kadum threw for 260 yards on 16-of-33 passing with two interceptions for McNeese. Deonta McMahon carried 10 times for 102 yards.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tate Reeves announces three major appointments in Mississippi
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral
The signs have been taken down on the Mr. Discount Drugs buildings.
Mr. Discount Drugs set to close
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
TD 9 has formed
Tropical Depression 9 has formed in the Caribbean Sea

Latest News

Southern Miss football
Southern Miss edges Tulane 27-24
Alabama linebacker Henry ToÕoToÕo (10) celebrates against Vanderbilt at Bryant-Denny Stadium in...
Bryce Young’s big first half leads Alabama to win over Vanderbilt 55-3
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) calls out play signals in the second quarter of...
Sanders’ 4 TDs helps Jackson St. rout Mississippi Valley St.
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college...
Dart, Judkins help No. 16 Mississippi beat Tulsa 35-27