A cold front brings us fall temperatures for the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We saw temperatures heat up this past week but this week we are going to have a complete flip-flop from what we saw last week. Last Thursday we were challenging record heat and once the cold front moves through today we will be seeing highs for the rest of the week in the lower 80s and upper 70s across our area.

Our chances for rain this week are slim as sunshine will dominate our forecast but with Tropical Storm Ian’s track still unclear, we could see rain chances increase in that later part of the week depending on the track of the storm.

Tracking the Tropics: The National Hurricane Center is still issuing advisories for Tropical Storm Gaston and Tropical Storm Ian. All eyes are on Tropical Storm Ian as it’s expected to become a Hurricane by tomorrow. Ian is still unorganized and forecast models are still indecisive on where it will move once it moves into the Gulf so we will be watching this system very closely as it is forecasted to hit Florida but can shift to the west.

