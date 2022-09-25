MBI asking public’s help to identify body found in Forrest County

From the Department of Public Safety

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help identifying a Black male found dead in Forrest County.

The subject was found near Mile Marker 73 on Interstate 59.

He was wearing red-and-white striped pants, red Air Jordan tennis shoes and an American Fighter shirt.

He is believed to be around 15 years old to 25 years old and about 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

Anyone with any information is asked to call (601) 582-3529, then select Option 1 or you can submit a tip to MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov.

All tips are anonymous.

