MBI asking public's help to identify body found in Forrest County

MBI asking public's help in identifying body of man found on Interstate 59 in Forrest County.
MBI asking public's help in identifying body of man found on Interstate 59 in Forrest County.(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
From the Department of Public Safety

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help identifying a Black male found dead in Forrest County.

The subject was found near Mile Marker 73 on Interstate 59.

He was wearing red-and-white striped pants, red Air Jordan tennis shoes and an American Fighter shirt.

He is believed to be around 15 years old to 25 years old and about 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

Anyone with any information is asked to call (601) 582-3529, then select Option 1 or you can submit a tip to MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov.

All tips are anonymous.

