Police searching for runaway D’Iberville teen

Tommy Peck, 14
Tommy Peck, 14(Biloxi Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for Thomas “Tommy” Peck, a 14-year-old reported as missing.

Peck was last seen wearing red and black flannel pajamas. He stands at around 5′6″, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was reportedly last seen at the Dollar General at 12146 Old Highway 67 in Biloxi around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Those with more information in relation to Peck are asked to contact Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641 or Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.

