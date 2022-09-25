Sanders’ 4 TDs helps Jackson St. rout Mississippi Valley St.

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) calls out play signals in the second quarter of...
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) calls out play signals in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida A&M as running back Santee Marshall (38) looks on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)(Jim Rassol | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw four touchdown passes and Jackson State rolled to a 49-7 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

Sanders completed 40 of 51 passes for 438 yards with a touchdown pass to four different receivers. It was Sanders’ sixth-career passing game with 300 yards or more (third this season), and 12th career multi-touchdown passing game.

Dallas Daniels had 10 catches for 142 yards receiving for his second consecutive game with more than 100 yards receiving for No. 11 Jackson State (4-0, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Santee Marshall had six carries for 118 yards rushing. Sy’veon Wilkerson carried the ball nine times for 55 yards including a 30-yard touchdown run.

It was Jackson State’s eighth straight win in the series.

Jamari Jones threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jacory Rankin on the game’s opening drive for Mississippi Valley State (0-4, 0-1).

