Taste of Meridian event brings crowd to downtown

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In downtown, food was the main attraction at the Taste of Meridian event Saturday evening.

Several Queen City restaurants and food vendors filled the City Hall lawn showcasing their most popular dishes.

Multiple businesses from different food backgrounds came together to highlight the food they think best represents the city.

Crystal Lanier, one attendee and vendor at the event said she had fun and was glad to be able to mingle with others in the community.

“It’s a success for us and I am so glad that everybody came out. It looks like a great turnout. The children are having a ball, the adults are having ball, and the music is great. Everything was awesome,” said Lanier.

Lanier owns K.K. Creations and they make custom handmade jewelry and accessories.

She wants anyone who missed the event this year to make sure they come next year to support local businesses.

