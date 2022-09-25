Taste of Meridian event brings crowd to downtown

Taste of Meridian event brings crowd to downtown
By Christen Hyde
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In downtown, food was the main attraction at the Taste of Meridian event Saturday evening.

Several Queen City restaurants and food vendors filled the City Hall lawn showcasing their most popular dishes.

Multiple businesses from different food backgrounds came together to highlight the food they think best represents the city.

Crystal Lanier, one attendee and vendor at the event said she had fun and was glad to be able to mingle with others in the community.

“It’s a success for us and I am so glad that everybody came out. It looks like a great turnout. The children are having a ball, the adults are having ball, and the music is great. Everything was awesome,” said Lanier.

Lanier owns K.K. Creations and they make custom handmade jewelry and accessories.

She wants anyone who missed the event this year to make sure they come next year to support local businesses.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tate Reeves announces three major appointments in Mississippi
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral
The signs have been taken down on the Mr. Discount Drugs buildings.
Mr. Discount Drugs set to close
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
TD 9 has formed
Tropical Depression 9 has formed in the Caribbean Sea

Latest News

Taste of Meridian event brings crowd to downtown
The 13th annual rose hill cemetery costume tour was hosted tonight as it gives the people of...
13th Annual Rose Hill Cemetery Tour
University of Southern Mississippi opens center for human trafficking research center
University of Southern Mississippi opens center for human trafficking research center
Councilman Stokes calls for warehouse clean up after building bursts in flames
Councilman Stokes calls for warehouse clean up after building bursts in flames