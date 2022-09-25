UWA puts No. 8 West Georgia to the test

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - West Alabama hosted No. 8 West Georgia Saturday and battled them through the third quarter.

Late in the first quarter starting quarterback, Tucker Melton would connect with Darius Nalls to give UWA a 7-6 lead. The Tigers would hold onto that lead heading into the locker room at the half.

The third quarter the Tigers see the momentum shift in favor of the Wolves. West Georgia would add a touchdown and a field foal to take a 16-7 lead.

The Tigers would take out Melton and rotate in Jake Corkren, looking for a new spark offensively, Melton completed 14 passes for 28 attempts with 136 total yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

UWA would be put to a halt offensively. The defense did get a pick which would have brought the game to 16-13 but the play was called back due to a holding penalty. That was the last spark the Tigers would see.

West Georgia would hold on to win 22-7.

Tigers head coach, Brett Gilliland said, “Last week was completely embarrassing how we approached the game. This week our guys did a heck of a job during the week and we played a really good football team today. And really had them on the ropes and just couldn’t take advantage and make plays when we needed to so we’re just going to continue to build in the process of that and try to mature this team. It’s a long season. We’re four games in. We’re going to take it one day at a time and just attack this week like we did last week. And we’re always going to take ownership of ourselves on Sundays and then we attack the week from there. So that’s what we’re going to continue doing.”

UWA moves to 2-2 on the season. The Tigers will host Shorter at 2 p.m. next Saturday.

