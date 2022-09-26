City of Meridian Arrest Report September 26, 2022
Sep. 26, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|RAKEITH WATSON
|1988
|2603 24TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|DEONTAE HENDERSON-GOODWIN
|2000
|4709 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|OTIS JONES JR
|1964
|5202 DRUID LN MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|TYSON M JOHNSON
|1982
|3517 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 23, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 26, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:13 PM on September 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. The case is currently under investigation.
At 9:51 PM on September 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of 44th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 10:19 AM on September 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3000 block of 40th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 5:43 PM on September 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3600 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 9:08 PM on September 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2500 block of 39th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 1:54 AM on September 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of State Boulevard. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
