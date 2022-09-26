City of Meridian Arrest Report September 26, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 8:13 PM on September 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. The case is currently under investigation.

At 9:51 PM on September 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of 44th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 10:19 AM on September 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3000 block of 40th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 5:43 PM on September 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3600 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.

At 9:08 PM on September 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2500 block of 39th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.

At 1:54 AM on September 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of State Boulevard. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.