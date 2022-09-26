Funeral services for Helen Ray Windham Cleary, 97, of Butler will be held Friday, September 30, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at the First Baptist Church of Butler with Rev. Micah Gandy and Dr. David Tait Windham officiating. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Cleary passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at her home in Butler. She was born March 23, 1925, in Alexander City, Alabama, to Orlando P. Ray and Mary Susie King Ray.

Mrs. Helen was a retired school teacher for the Choctaw County Board of Education.

Survivors include her sons, James Allen Windham (Nancy) of Demopolis; and John Windham of Butler; grandchildren, Tyler Windham (Emily), Cory Windham (Katie), Tait Windham (Kate), Paige Windham Furlow (Trent), and Catie Lundy (Zach); great grandchildren, Brady Windham, Alex Windham, Riley Windham, Rhett Windham, Jordyn Windham, Samara Windham, Gaines Windham, and Rocco Lundy.

She was preceded in death by parents, Orlando Ray and Mary Susie Ray; husband, Jim Windham; husband, Jack Cleary; sons, David Ray Windham and Bill Windham; daughter, Janice Bailey; and five siblings.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Butler at PO Box 300, Butler, Alabama 36904.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

