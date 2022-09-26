Ian continues to strengthen; storm, surge watches in effect

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 2 p.m. Hurricane Ian has grown stronger. Central pressure continues to fall and wind speeds continue to rise.

Today we will watch Ian grows stronger and begin to rapidly intensify. It will be moving closer to the Cuban coast, and where it moves from the Caribbean into the Gulf waters and how strong it is when it gets there will be valuable information for the future forecast track.

At 2 p.m., the center of Hurricane Ian was located about 195 miles southeast of the southern tip of Cuba. Ian is moving toward the north-northwest near 13 mph. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 85 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

A turn toward the north-northeast with a further reduction in forward speed is forecast on Wednesday.

The forecast uncertainty is starting to fade as models come into agreement. It is looking like the Suncoast will see a powerful storm just off the coast that will bring with it multiple hazards.

A tropical storm watch is up from Englewood southward. Sarasota and Manatee are under a hurricane watch and the entire coast has a storm surge watch. Do not judge this storm by how strong it is now, but by how strong it is forecast to become.

There will be multiple threats including heavy rain of 6-10 inches, dangerous storm surge of 4-7 feet above the ground, and possible hurricane and tropical storm winds for an extended period of time. Expect power outages, roads that become impassable and, possible severe thunderstorms.

Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds and mostly afternoon and early evening thunderstorms and showers. You should take advantage of today’s weather to complete any errands you need to run to get the last of your supplies or secure your boat. Make sure you have all the parts necessary to install shutters if necessary and closely monitor forecasts.

Even though the current track of the storm suggests the core of the strongest winds will remain offshore, that is not written in stone and our weather in the days ahead will be highly dependent on the location of Ian tomorrow night into Thursday.

Additionally, even a storm at sea can have a large impact far away by sending out thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and large and dangerous wave action.

