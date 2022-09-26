Man killed in apparent hit-and-run overnight in Meridian

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Tom Williams
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A body was found early Monday morning on the side of the road in south Meridian.

Authorities say the owner of the Astro Motel called 911 Monday around 6:00 a.m. after he saw a man laying on the shoulder of S. Frontage Rd. near his business.

Coroner Clayton Cobler said the victim’s injuries are consistent with getting hit by a car.

If you have any information, you are asked to call local police or the East Mississippi Crimestoppers line at 855-485-TIPS.

