Funeral services for Mr. James “Jimmy” Duke will begin at 2:00 PM Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church on Valley Rd with Reverend Paul Trosper officiating. Interment will be held at Graham Cemetery at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Duke, 68, of Meridian, peacefully passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Jimmy loved SCUBA diving, fishing, and hunting, but he mostly enjoyed watching the deer and wildlife from his game cameras and from his windows. He was a master craftsman and enjoyed working with his hands. At age 36, he became a professional fire fighter with the City of Meridian, where he attained the rank of Senior Fire Fighter and EMT. He loved his job and proudly served his community. He was a lifelong member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.

In 1983 Jimmy married Susan, the love of his life, and together they raised four wonderful children, Michael, Shay, Landon, and Crystal. He was devoted to his wife and children and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was readily available to remove splinters, kiss the hurts, cut bangs, and take kids to the dentist or orthodontist. His favorite roll was Papaw; he had a fierce love for all of his family and always stood ready to help in anyway during a time of need.

Mr. Duke is survived by his wife, Susan Dixon Duke; children, Michael Duke, Shay Kendrick (Matt), Crystal White (Jamie), and his favorite daughter-in-law, Marcie Duke. Grandchildren Colin and Paxton Duke; Taylor and Shelby Sims; Lanna and Steven Duke; and Cadie and William White; and two great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Kate and Easton Sullivan. Siblings, Jeannie Dietl (Matthew), Beth Buck, and Larry Duke; his father-in-law, Richard Dixon; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Jimmy is preceded in death by his son, Landon Duke; his parents Earl and Lou Duke; and mother-in-law, Wanda Dixon.

The Duke family suggests memorials be made as donations to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be Meridian Fire Department Honor Guard.

The Duke family will receive guests from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Monday, September 26, 2022 at the funeral home.

