Funeral services for Mr. Walter Lamar King will begin at 11:30 AM Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Andrew Chapel Church with the Reverends Gilbert Prince and Charlie Laird officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Walter Lamar King, 84, passed away at home on September 24, 2022.

Mr. King graduated from Long Creek High School and attended Shelton State Barber College. He enjoyed working for over fifty years as a barber in Meridian. He honorably served his country in the Air National Guard of Mississippi and the Reserve of the United States Air Force. He was a faithful member of Andrew Chapel Church, where he loved to sing in the choir. He enjoyed spending time with his family, visiting with his brothers, and reminiscing about their childhoods growing up in the Long Creek Community. Hobbies included gardening, fishing, and playing harmonica in a band with his friends. He rarely went anywhere without encountering a former customer from his many years as a barber.

Walter is survived by his loving wife of sixty-one years, Patricia Knight King, daughter Teresa King Givan (Daniel), son Lamar Curtis King (Lara), grandchildren William Daniel Givan, Andrew Lamar Givan, Ashley Rose King, Jacob Lamar King, and Annalyssa Mae King, and great-granddaughter Pharibah Nell Givan. He is also survived by his brother, James Alfred King, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. King was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. George William King, and siblings Roy William King, Alvin Lavelle King, Earl Junior King, Gladys Opal King Booker, and his twin brother Willie Ray King.

My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever - Psalms 73:26

The King family is grateful for the loving care of CenterWell Home Health and SouthernCare Hospice Services.

The King family suggests memorials be made as donations to Andrew Chapel Church in lieu of flowers.

The King family will receive guests from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the funeral home and one hour prior to services in the church on Wednesday.

