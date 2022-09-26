Funeral services for Mrs. Alma Lee Saterfiel Davidson will begin at 2:30 PM Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church with the Reverends Jim Hutchinson and Nick Holden officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Davidson, 75, of the Zero Community, passed away peacefully, Saturday, September 24, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Alma Lee was first and foremost a Christian, who loved sharing the Gospel with all that she met. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Horeb Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and was active in all areas of church life. She touched countless children’s lives in the Clarkdale and Southeast School District where she served wherever she could; she worked as a Teaching Assistant, Bus Driver, and Cafeteria Worker making sure each child felt welcome and special. She also served her fellow man as a firefighter with the Long Creek Volunteer Fire Department. She was known for her gift of gab and never met a stranger; she truly loved visiting and spending time with everyone she met. Mrs. Alma Lee was always known by her favorite quotes “I Love You More” and “God Loves You and so do I.” She loved her flowers and talking on the telephone.

Mrs. Alma Lee is survived by her daughters, Tanya Davidson (Tim, Sr.) and Vickie Davidson (Tim, Jr.); grandchildren Brandon Davidson (Libby), Dalton Davidson (girlfriend, Brookley Kyle), and Michael Davidson (Jennifer); great-granddaughter, Jessica Card. Siblings, Mae Ruth Litchfield, William “Billy” Saterfiel, Nancy Rash, and Bruce Saterfiel; her four-legged child, Jazzy; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and adopted school children.

Mrs. Davidson is preceded in death by her husband Gerald “Preacher” Davidson; her son, Ronald “Bubby” Davidson; and her parents Pruitt and Ruby Satterfiel; and siblings Bernard Saterfiel and Ina Louise Anderson.

In addition to floral offerings the family suggests memorials be made as donations to the Music Ministry of Mt. Horeb Baptist Church or to a charity of your choice.

Pallbearers will be Tim Davidson Sr., Tim Davidson Jr., Michael Davidson, Brandon Davidson, Dalton Davidson, and Matthew Patterson with Billy Saterfiel and Bruce Saterfiel serving as honorary pallbearers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Davidson family will receive guests from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the funeral home and thirty minutes prior to funeral rites in the church.

