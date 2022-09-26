Funeral services for Mrs. Sue Smylie Thompson will begin at 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Central United Methodist Church with the Reverends Jack Kern and Dr. Rick Brooks officiating. Entombment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Thompson, 86, passed away Saturday, September 24 at her home surrounded by her loving family .

Margaret Sue Smylie Thompson was born May 27, 1936, in Meridian, MS to William “Bill” Stovall and Margaret Gunn Smylie. Sue graduated from Meridian High School in 1954, the same year she married her high school sweetheart J.F. “Bud” Thompson, Jr.

Together, they had three children, Elease Duell, Jim, (Leesie), and Russell (Tanya).

Before her marriage to Bud, Sue attended Southern Miss where she was one of the original members of the famous Dixie Darlings. Sue was an accomplished dancer. She was a majorette at MHS, and she taught dance at Mary Alpha School of Dance during her junior and senior year of high school. She returned to Southern Miss in 2004 to perform with 700 other Dixie Darlings at their 50th Anniversary half time show.

Sue loved her family and her community. Truly, she was a volunteer and a servant to all. She was Poplar Springs Elementary PTA President and never missed any of her own children’s activities and sporting events. In her later years, she loved watching her grandchildren in their games as well.

Sue was famous for keeping score at her beloved Mississippi State University baseball games. She would have a book in front of her while visiting with other Bulldog fans and could easily give the stats from earlier innings to anyone who needed that information.

She spent countless hours volunteering at Merrehope and the F.W. Williams’ home. She loved to decorate for the Trees of Christmas, and her children have fond memories of stopping alongside a country road to collect Queen Anne’s Lace to paint and add to those special trees. Sue served as President of the Board of Directors of the Meridian Restoration Foundation in 1970 and 1982, and she was Treasurer from 2016-17.

In addition, she was named Junior Auxiliary Queen in 1989. She served as DAR Treasurer and Good Citizen Chairperson. She also served as District and State President of the Mississippi Federation of Women’s Clubs (MFWC) and a member of the Meridian Council of Garden Clubs. She and Tony Sansone worked tirelessly during the years of the Lively Arts Festival in Meridian. Sue made sure the performing artists had all their backstage requirements as well as selling tickets and promoting the events.

Sue was instrumental in starting a Phi Mu chapter at MSU. She helped coordinate the purchase of land and plans for the building of the Phi Mu house on campus. She remained involved in the alumnae chapter of the area Panhellenic, serving as Vice President from 1977-78.

Sue loved to garden. (Her children would call it “weeding” as she was so meticulous about picking the tiny green weeds out of her beautiful yard.) She enjoyed sewing and was instrumental in creating the needlepoint altar cushions at Central United Methodist Church.

Sue was a proud grandmother of eight who will serve as her pallbearers: Josh Thompson (Amanda), Danielle Lott (Casey), Emily Rea (John), Jamie Thompson, Lawrence Duell, Taylor Thompson, Leah Thompson, and Tate Thompson. She was a great-grandmother to eleven great- grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by parents, brother Bill, and sister Ethel.

The family request donations be made to Merrehope, Box 8262 Meridian, MS 39303, or Central United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers.

The Thompson family will receive guests from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM at the church prior to funeral rites.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.