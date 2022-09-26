Rookie Chris Olave shines in Saints loss at Carolina

Olave was drafted in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There wasn’t a ton of bright spots in the Saints loss on Sunday, but rookie Chris Olave gave the Black and Gold a spark they’ll need in the upcoming weeks to get back on track. He racked up 147 yards against Carolina. The rookie wanted a win not big-time stats.

“I’m a competitor man. When we don’t win, I don’t really care about the numbers. I feel like we can get it going a lot earlier. To take a step forward there’s a lot to clean up. We all got to clean it up as a team. We all hate losing, so I’m sure we’ll bounce back,” said rookie Chris Olave.

From Jameis Winston, to Alvin Kamara, to inactive Deonte Harty in Carolina. The Saints are beat up on offense. If New Orleans can limit the injury report going forward, Olave foresees an offense that can get cooking starting in London.

“We’ve been down these first three games. We all know we’re going to fight, we’re all competitors at the end of the day. We’re not going to give up until there’s no time on the clock. That’s one thing I come out with in these first three weeks. We believe in each other. We just got to get that chemistry going and that rhythm going to be explosive the rest of the year,” said Olave.

