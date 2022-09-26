Tropical Storm Ian is now Hurricane Ian

Reaching major hurricane status before entering the Gulf
Reaching major hurricane status before entering the Gulf(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:28 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Ian is now a hurricane making it the 4th hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. It is currently moving northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. It is forecasted to rapidly intensify before over the next few days. Parts of Cuba and Jamaica are expected to receive a lot of rainfall causing mudslides. Life threatening storm surge will impact parts of Cuba later today. There are Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings are already in place of the Cayman Islands and parts of Cuba.

Hurricane Ian is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico by mid-week as a major hurricane. It is expected to make landfall in western Florida and the Florida panhandle by the middle of the week. Tropical Storm and Hurricane Watches are in place for the west coast of Florida. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated.

