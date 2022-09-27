42-year-old man shot, killed outside hotel on Highway 80

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 42-year-old man is dead after a shooting Tuesday morning outside America’s Best Inn.

It happened in the wee hours of the morning at the hotel on Highway 80 in Jackson.

Police say a 42-year-old man was shot in the chest by the boyfriend of a woman he shares a child with.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Before he was killed, JPD said the victim sliced his child’s mother’s tires and busted her windows.

The boyfriend, who police say was the gunman, was sitting inside a Dodge Challenger with another black male.

According to police, he then exited the vehicle’s passenger side and fired 6 rounds, hitting and killing the victim.

JPD transported the young lady on the scene to police headquarters for questioning.

The boyfriend walked away from the scene before police arrived.

Officers have not released his name.

