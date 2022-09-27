Alabama Driver License Division experiencing statewide network outage

ALEA driver license office
ALEA driver license office(WTVY)
By Sydney Brooks
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Division is experiencing a statewide network outage.

Due to this outage, Driver License Examiners can not process any in-person Driver License transactions across the state; however, the online access is still accessible.

The restoration of the network is currently unknown.

Alabama Law Enforcement states it will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in apparent hit-and-run overnight in Meridian
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
MBI asking public's help in identifying body of man found on Interstate 59 in Forrest County.
MBI asking public’s help to identify body found in Forrest County
Reaching major hurricane status before entering the Gulf
Tropical Storm Ian is now Hurricane Ian
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed

Latest News

The survey says 44% of U.S. employees say they feel well-off financially, which is the lowest...
Survey: 71% of workers say pay isn’t keeping up with inflation
FILE: A new study supports years of research that shows sleep, especially the deepest, most...
Chronic sleep deprivation may hurt immune system, study says
Major Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has reached major hurricane status
-
PHOTOS: VFDs respond to 2 structure fires in Jones Co.