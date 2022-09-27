Brian Andrew “Scotty” McInally

Brian Andrew "Scotty" McInally
Published: Sep. 27, 2022
A celebration of life service for Brian Andrew “Scotty” McInally, 75, of Butler will be held Friday, September 30, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home.

Mr. McInally passed away September 22, 2022, at UAB Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. He was born July 8, 1947 in Irvine, Scotland. He was a plumber for 59 and half years and was the proud owner of Twin States Plumbing in Butler.

Survivors include his wife, Blanche McInally; daughters, Gwendoline Cheramie (Jeff), Rozena Withers (James), Ann (McInally) Price (Shawn), and Brandy Shepherd (late husband Justin); grandchildren, Andrea Alphonso (Brent), Jansen Cheramie (Alexa), Samantha Womack (Tyler), Megan Schmidt, Shelbie Beloshapka (Brent), Kory Schmidt (Kaylee), Piper Shepherd, Abbey Shepherd, Darby Shepherd, Kobe Shepherd, and Kaitlyn Price; and 8 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John McInally and Rosyna Cabe McInally; brothers, Jim McInally and Jack McInally; and sister, Margaret McInally.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Shriners Hospital for Children.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

