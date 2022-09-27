City of Meridian Arrest Report September 27, 2022
Published: Sep. 27, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|LUCAS T WILEY
|1993
|200 23RD ST APT B138 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|CAMILLA A HOUSTON
|2001
|1551 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|KENDRICK L STARKS
|1985
|2428 OLD MARION RD APT B14 MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|ANGELA D HILL-GIBBS
|1974
|1815 14TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 26, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
