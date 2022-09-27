Clarkdale volleyball looks to finish the season strong

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkdale volleyball will host senior night on Tuesday when the Bulldogs host Morton.

Clarkdale has six seniors on their team this season. Lauren Belk, McCall Gilmore, Lauryl Joyner, Avery Knowles, Stephany Reyes and Katie Brooke Smith are the six senior that will be recognized during the celebrations.

Knowles said, “I’m very excited but very mixed emotions because it’s also sad. Even though we just got volleyball, I think when I was in the 10th grade, we’ve really grown close. I’ve grown to love the sport so. It’s sweet, it’s sad but yeah I’m excited.”

“I’m devastated,” said Joyner. “I do not want to be a senior. I love this team, I love this sport. But this school is just one of a kind and I think it contributes to the energy we have in volleyball in all of our sports.”

The Bulldogs did win their district championship last season and are on the hunt to repeating the title. Clarkdale is currently 13-7 on the season. They need to beat Union and Enterprise in order to be able to take the title. Having the senior leaders on their team this has been a factor in the Bulldogs success.

“The six girls, they’re very close,” said head coach Stefanie Read. “They’re very best friends on and off the court so that makes a huge difference and not only that, but they show up ahead of time. They show up that hour early to help the little girls. They’re great um they’re just very great role models for our younger girls.”

Senior night festivities will start after the junior varsity game between 6 and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

