Clarkdale volleyball looks to finish the season strong

Bulldogs senior Avery Knowles practices before upcoming senior night game against Morton.
Bulldogs senior Avery Knowles practices before upcoming senior night game against Morton.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkdale volleyball will host senior night on Tuesday when the Bulldogs host Morton.

Clarkdale has six seniors on their team this season. Lauren Belk, McCall Gilmore, Lauryl Joyner, Avery Knowles, Stephany Reyes and Katie Brooke Smith are the six senior that will be recognized during the celebrations.

Knowles said, “I’m very excited but very mixed emotions because it’s also sad. Even though we just got volleyball, I think when I was in the 10th grade, we’ve really grown close. I’ve grown to love the sport so. It’s sweet, it’s sad but yeah I’m excited.”

“I’m devastated,” said Joyner. “I do not want to be a senior. I love this team, I love this sport. But this school is just one of a kind and I think it contributes to the energy we have in volleyball in all of our sports.”

The Bulldogs did win their district championship last season and are on the hunt to repeating the title. Clarkdale is currently 13-7 on the season. They need to beat Union and Enterprise in order to be able to take the title. Having the senior leaders on their team this has been a factor in the Bulldogs success.

“The six girls, they’re very close,” said head coach Stefanie Read. “They’re very best friends on and off the court so that makes a huge difference and not only that, but they show up ahead of time. They show up that hour early to help the little girls. They’re great um they’re just very great role models for our younger girls.”

Senior night festivities will start after the junior varsity game between 6 and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in apparent hit-and-run overnight in Meridian
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018.
Texts: Favre also sought welfare money for football facility
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
MBI asking public's help in identifying body of man found on Interstate 59 in Forrest County.
MBI asking public’s help to identify body found in Forrest County
Taste of Meridian event brings crowd to downtown
Taste of Meridian event brings crowd to downtown

Latest News

The Lamar Raiders will host senior night for their four seniors on Thursday.
Lamar set to host senior night on Thursday
Lamar will have three seniors playing in the first MAIS All Star tournament.
MAIS set to host first All Star Volleyball game this year
Three Lamar Raiders will get to play in the first MAIS All Star game at the end of the season.
MAIS introduces the first All Star game
New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson (1) jokes with center Jaxson Hayes (10)...
Pelicans temper high expectations by putting focus on building chemistry with Zion