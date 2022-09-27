Conehatta man sentenced for child sexual abuse

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Conehatta man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for the sexual abuse of a child.

According to court documents, Kenneth John, 48, of the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation sexually abused a 12-year-old female child. A bill of information filed in May of 2022 charged John with abusive sexual contact. He pleaded guilty to the charge.

United States Attorney Darren LaMarca commended the work of the investigating agencies, the Choctaw (MBCI) Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation..

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kevin J. Payne and Special Assistant United States Attorney Brian Burns.

