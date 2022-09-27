Crimenet 09_22_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department wants to locate Charles Ronald Hembree.

Hembree is a 38-year-old White male who is approximately 5′ 9″ in height and weighs 180 pounds.

He is wanted on eight different capiases out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County.

If you know where Hembree can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

