Crimenet 09_26_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Kimberly Scruggs.

Scruggs is a 36-year-old White female who is approximately 5′ 3″ in height and weighs 175 pounds.

She is wanted on two counts of possession of a controlled substance out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County.

If you know where Scruggs can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

