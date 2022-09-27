Crimenet 09_26_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Kimberly Scruggs.
Scruggs is a 36-year-old White female who is approximately 5′ 3″ in height and weighs 175 pounds.
She is wanted on two counts of possession of a controlled substance out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County.
If you know where Scruggs can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
