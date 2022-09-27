EMBDC names membership director

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation has named musician, businessman and music promoter Dan Confait as its new membership director.

The owner of DC Guitar Studio has provided musical instruction and instruments since 2019 in historic downtown Meridian. He also operates a DC Guitar Studio near Jackson, opened in 2014. After two years, the studio moved to larger quarters in nearby Gluckstadt, with an expanded retail store. It now teaches more than 200 students, offering lessons in several stringed instruments, drums, piano and voice.

“I’m excited to help others enjoy the benefits that EMBDC membership has brought to me,” Confait said. “I grew up in this community. I love it here. I’ve seen firsthand how working together can make it grow to benefit us all.”

“We are beyond excited to have Dan as part of our EMBDC staff. His talent, energy and creativity, along with his passion for Meridian, makes him a perfect choice to grow our organization and our community!” said EMBDC Executive Director Bill Hannah.

Confait, born in South Africa, spent most of his childhood in Meridian. He graduated from West Lauderdale High School in 2005. A guitarist and singer, he studied and performed music at Meridian Community College and the University of Southern Mississippi, then spent some time on the road as a touring musician.

Confait and his family moved back home to Meridian in 2017. After graduating with the 2018-19 class of the EMBDC’s Leadership Lauderdale program, Confait opened his Meridian location.

Confait is now Vice President of the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation Board of Directors and a member of the Arts and Community Event Society. In 2021, he co-founded Queen City Oktoberfest, a multivenue concert production that’s now part of Meridian’s Fall Festival. He also organizes and promotes other musical events in East Mississippi.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.