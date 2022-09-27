First Alert: Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Wednesday

Avoid outdoor burning
Avoid outdoor burning(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are going to be in an atmospheric pattern that supports dry air and breezy conditions...especially by midweek. Hurricane Ian will stay east of us, but the flow around that storm will lead to a stiff northerly wind for our area. That flow will keep our air mass dry with dew poins in the 40s and low 50s, and the pressure difference between Ian and High pressure to our north will lead to windy conditions for us Wednesday into Thursday. Gusts could get over 35mph, so secure loose yard/porch items.

The combination of dry air (which will lead to low relative humidity especially during the day) and gusty winds...will support dangerous fire weather. Fires will be able to spread rapidly if they were to occur. So, a Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Wednesday. Avoid outdoor open burning, and dispose of cigarettes properly.

Aside from the fire threat, our weather will be rather nice this week. However, temps will be unseasonably cool: Highs near 80 degrees Tuesday-Saturday, and lows near 50 degrees. Rain is not in the forecast all week.

Tracking the Tropics

Ian continues to strengthen as it impacts Cuba in the short term...then Florida Wednesday through the end of the week. Severe impacts are expected for parts of Florida, including storm surge up to 10′ for some coastal areas, rain over a foot for some areas leading to flash flooding, strong damaging wind, and the risk for Tornadoes. Ian could make a landfall along the west coast of Florida or up towards the Big Bend...anytime between Wednesday and Thursday. Aside from our winds picking up, Ian won’t bring us any local severe impacts.

Remember to Download the Free WTOK Weather App for the latest weather updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in apparent hit-and-run overnight in Meridian
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018.
Texts: Favre also sought welfare money for football facility
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Taste of Meridian event brings crowd to downtown
Taste of Meridian event brings crowd to downtown
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - September 26th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - September 26th, 2022
Reaching major hurricane status before entering the Gulf
Tropical Storm Ian is now Hurricane Ian
We saw temperatures heat up this past week but this week we are going to have a complete...
A cold front brings us fall temperatures for the week
This is the 4PM Advisory on Tropical Storm Ian
Fall-like temps return soon, and we’re closely watching the Tropics