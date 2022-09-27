First Alert: Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are going to be in an atmospheric pattern that supports dry air and breezy conditions...especially by midweek. Hurricane Ian will stay east of us, but the flow around that storm will lead to a stiff northerly wind for our area. That flow will keep our air mass dry with dew poins in the 40s and low 50s, and the pressure difference between Ian and High pressure to our north will lead to windy conditions for us Wednesday into Thursday. Gusts could get over 35mph, so secure loose yard/porch items.

The combination of dry air (which will lead to low relative humidity especially during the day) and gusty winds...will support dangerous fire weather. Fires will be able to spread rapidly if they were to occur. So, a Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Wednesday. Avoid outdoor open burning, and dispose of cigarettes properly.

Aside from the fire threat, our weather will be rather nice this week. However, temps will be unseasonably cool: Highs near 80 degrees Tuesday-Saturday, and lows near 50 degrees. Rain is not in the forecast all week.

Tracking the Tropics

Ian continues to strengthen as it impacts Cuba in the short term...then Florida Wednesday through the end of the week. Severe impacts are expected for parts of Florida, including storm surge up to 10′ for some coastal areas, rain over a foot for some areas leading to flash flooding, strong damaging wind, and the risk for Tornadoes. Ian could make a landfall along the west coast of Florida or up towards the Big Bend...anytime between Wednesday and Thursday. Aside from our winds picking up, Ian won’t bring us any local severe impacts.

