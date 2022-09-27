Free vein screenings held at Ochsner Rush Vein Center

Ochsner Rush Health
Ochsner Rush Health(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Clotting, cramping, and swelling can all be the effects of having unhealthy veins.

At September 27th’s vein screenings, patients were able to gather information about all of the different diseases and how they can be treated as well, as pointed out.

A screening is mainly used as a preventative measure, but sometimes it finds some pretty severe problems.

“So typically we catch symptoms such as fatigue, heaviness, swelling, sometimes we do see blood clot peripheral vascular disease, and we basically give patients a heads up whether they have this condition or not and invite them back to the clinic for a full work up,” said Dr. Jason Farrar.

Ochsner Rush Vein Center plans on hosting more of these free vein screenings, and News 11 will keep you updated on the date and time that will be.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in apparent hit-and-run overnight in Meridian
MBI asking public's help in identifying body of man found on Interstate 59 in Forrest County.
MBI asking public’s help to identify body found in Forrest County
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open
Reaching major hurricane status before entering the Gulf
Tropical Storm Ian is now Hurricane Ian

Latest News

The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation has named musician, businessman and music...
EMBDC names membership director
Kenneth John, 48, of the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation pleaded guilty...
Conehatta man sentenced for child sexual abuse
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
A devastating house fire Sunday afternoon resulted in the death of an 8-month-old baby.
8-month-old baby dies in St. Martin house fire