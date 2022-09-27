Free vein screenings held at Ochsner Rush Vein Center

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Clotting, cramping, and swelling can all be the effects of having unhealthy veins.

At September 27th’s vein screenings, patients were able to gather information about all of the different diseases and how they can be treated as well, as pointed out.

A screening is mainly used as a preventative measure, but sometimes it finds some pretty severe problems.

“So typically we catch symptoms such as fatigue, heaviness, swelling, sometimes we do see blood clot peripheral vascular disease, and we basically give patients a heads up whether they have this condition or not and invite them back to the clinic for a full work up,” said Dr. Jason Farrar.

Ochsner Rush Vein Center plans on hosting more of these free vein screenings, and News 11 will keep you updated on the date and time that will be.

