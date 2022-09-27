Hurricane Ian has reached major hurricane status

Major Hurricane Ian
Major Hurricane Ian(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Hurricane Ian has upgraded to a major hurricane early this morning. It is a category 3 hurricane currently moving north at 12 mph. Hurricane Ian has maximum sustained winds of 125 mph and is expected to continue to intensify when it enters the Gulf of Mexico.

It is expected to bring many different threats to Florida over the next couple of days. Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warnings are already in a place over for many parts of Florida. Tampa Bay to Fort Myers are the areas that is expected to receive the greatest amount of storm surge, above 9ft is forecasted right now to impact the area.

Excessive rainfall is also a main concern as Hurricane Ian makes it’s way towards Florida. Nearly 15″-20″ of rain is expected near the Tampa Bay area. Significant flooding is likely over the next few days. Tornados are also possible associated with Hurricane Ian. It is important to take all the necessary precautions, because Hurricane Ian is forecasted to make landfall near the Tampa Bay area as a major hurricane. Life-threatening storm surge, flash flooding, and hurricane force winds are expected over the area later today and early Wednesday morning.

