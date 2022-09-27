Funeral Services for James Jordan Woods, Jr. will begin at 1:30 PM Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Ben Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Baby James, 1, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away September 18, 2022 at Blair Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.

“Baby” James came into the world with a head full of white hair, big blue eyes and a love for the sound of his daddy’s chainsaw. His toothy grin captured the heart of everyone who knew him or came in contact with him. He loved pounding on his drums and chasing his pups around his house but his favorite place to be was outdoors with his mamma and daddy. You could find James and his daddy climbing a tree, cutting grass or behind the wheel of heavy machinery. Of course, every outdoorsman needs their downtime, when it was time to rest, James would be found in his mamma’s arms or lying on her chest. Baby James, as so many called him, will be forever in our hearts and his legacy lives on in others.

Survivors include His parents, Makayla Casselman and Jordan Woods; Maternal grandparent and great grandparents, Mark Brown, Chubby and Rhonda Brown: paternal grandparents and great grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Barry Woods; Richard Sowder and Grace Boles, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by His grandmothers, Candice Brown and La Dawn Woods; great-grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Perry Lee Stephens (Sandra) and Shirley Sowder.

The family request memorials be made to: Blair Batson Children’s Hospital of Mississippi in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be Barry Woods, Micheal Warren, Les Boles.

The Woods family will receive guests from 11:30 AM until 1:15 PM prior to funeral rites at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.