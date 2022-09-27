Skip to content
News
Hurricane
Giant of the Week
Weather
Sports
Midday News Interviews
Community Calendar
Live Newscasts
News
Crime
Education
Health
International
Local
Military Matters
National
News Videos
Regional
State
Black History Month Special Report
Live Newscasts
Weather
Hurricane
East Mississippi Electric Power Radar
Closings & Delays
Wednesday Weather Whys
Weather Links
Weather Videos
Sports
Wendy's Giant of the Week
All Scholastic Team
National
Team Of The Week
Scoreboard
Football Friday
Sports Videos
Camera Network
Great Health Divide
Salute to Excellence
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Careers
GrayTV Careers
Advertise with Us
Submit a Story
How to Buy a Copy of a Story
Politics
WTOK E-News
Community
Hometown Hero
Frontline Responders
County Road 11
Community Calendar
Marriage And Divorce
Obits
PSA Request Form
CrimeNet
Arrests
COVID-19 Map
Programming Schedule
Submit Photos and Videos
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Kemper County Arrest Report September 27, 2022
Daily Docket 1
(wtok)
By
WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT
|
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Louis Griffin 09-24-2022 Driving on Wrong Side of the Road; Expired Tag.jpg
Prentiss Adams 09-24-2022 DUI Refusal; Driving While License Suspended; No Proof of Insurance.jpg
Kendrick Love 09-24-2022 Driving While License Suspended; Possession of Paraphernalia; Disorderly Conduct; Possession of Meth; Possession of Cocaine.jpg
Jaylin Clark 09-24-2022 Possession of Marijuana.jpg
09-21-2022 Simple Assault.jpg
Roderick Brown 09-19-2022 Possession of Controlled Substance.jpg
Sedrick Chambers 09-24-2022 Possession of Marijuana.jpg
Timothy Little 09-23-2022 Trespassing.jpg
Travis Short 09-24-2022 Possession of Paraphernalia.jpg
Travoris Croff 09-24-2022 Driving While License Suspended; Disregard for Traffice Device.jpg
Vincent Malone 09-21-2022 Hold for Other Agency.jpg
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Man killed in apparent hit-and-run overnight in Meridian
MBI asking public’s help to identify body found in Forrest County
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Tropical Storm Ian is now Hurricane Ian
MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open
Latest News
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 27, 2022
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 27, 2022
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 26, 2022
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 26, 2022