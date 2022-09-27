Kemper County Arrest Report September 27, 2022

Daily Docket 1
Daily Docket 1(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Louis Griffin 09-24-2022 Driving on Wrong Side of the Road; Expired Tag.jpg
Prentiss Adams 09-24-2022 DUI Refusal; Driving While License Suspended; No Proof of Insurance.jpg
Kendrick Love 09-24-2022 Driving While License Suspended; Possession of Paraphernalia;...
Jaylin Clark 09-24-2022 Possession of Marijuana.jpg
09-21-2022 Simple Assault.jpg
Roderick Brown 09-19-2022 Possession of Controlled Substance.jpg
Sedrick Chambers 09-24-2022 Possession of Marijuana.jpg
Timothy Little 09-23-2022 Trespassing.jpg
Travis Short 09-24-2022 Possession of Paraphernalia.jpg
Travoris Croff 09-24-2022 Driving While License Suspended; Disregard for Traffice Device.jpg
Vincent Malone 09-21-2022 Hold for Other Agency.jpg
