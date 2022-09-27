Lamar set to host senior night on Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lamar will be hosting senior night on Thursday for their four seniors.

Ava Temple, Carly Rollison, Kaylee Brown and Harleigh Gray are the four seniors for the Raiders. They have helped lead Lamar to a 17-10 overall season record and a 9-3 record in district play.

“You know honestly, they’ve always been pretty skillful athletes,” said Raiders head coach Courtney Schimelpfening. “We have hit the ground running working on their game particularly our offense that we’ve really stepped up. But the biggest impact I think these girls have had on their team is their leadership this season. And just their sense of community and ‘one last time’ on the hardwood.”

Their leadership on the court has helped the Raiders take down the MAIS 5A defending state champions, Madison St. Joe, and to beat some 6A schools this season.

Schimelpfening said, “It’s definitely been a trend in our gym, a little bit of revenge, a little bit of leave it all out on the court for one last rep. One last game. One last season. One last chance to really earn our way into the state championship. And earn a blue trophy.”

The Raiders will host Hillcrest, who has yet to win a game this season, at home on Thursday. Senior night festivities will start around 5:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.