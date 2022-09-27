Lamar set to host senior night on Thursday

The Lamar Raiders will host senior night for their four seniors on Thursday.
The Lamar Raiders will host senior night for their four seniors on Thursday.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lamar will be hosting senior night on Thursday for their four seniors.

Ava Temple, Carly Rollison, Kaylee Brown and Harleigh Gray are the four seniors for the Raiders. They have helped lead Lamar to a 17-10 overall season record and a 9-3 record in district play.

“You know honestly, they’ve always been pretty skillful athletes,” said Raiders head coach Courtney Schimelpfening. “We have hit the ground running working on their game particularly our offense that we’ve really stepped up. But the biggest impact I think these girls have had on their team is their leadership this season. And just their sense of community and ‘one last time’ on the hardwood.”

Their leadership on the court has helped the Raiders take down the MAIS 5A defending state champions, Madison St. Joe, and to beat some 6A schools this season.

Schimelpfening said, “It’s definitely been a trend in our gym, a little bit of revenge, a little bit of leave it all out on the court for one last rep. One last game. One last season. One last chance to really earn our way into the state championship. And earn a blue trophy.”

The Raiders will host Hillcrest, who has yet to win a game this season, at home on Thursday. Senior night festivities will start around 5:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in apparent hit-and-run overnight in Meridian
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018.
Texts: Favre also sought welfare money for football facility
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Taste of Meridian event brings crowd to downtown
Taste of Meridian event brings crowd to downtown
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral

Latest News

Lamar will have three seniors playing in the first MAIS All Star tournament.
MAIS set to host first All Star Volleyball game this year
New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson (1) jokes with center Jaxson Hayes (10)...
Pelicans temper high expectations by putting focus on building chemistry with Zion
Olave was drafted in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
Rookie Chris Olave shines in Saints loss at Carolina
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) scowls on the bench after an offensive turnover...
NFL ends Pro Bowl; skills competitions, flag game instead