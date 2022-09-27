MAIS set to host first All Star Volleyball game this year

Three Raiders have been selected to play in the first MAIS All Star Game.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Midsouth Association of Independent Schools will host the first All Star Volleyball game this year following the MAIS state championship games.

The volleyball tournament will be held at the end of the season at Jackson Academy on October 20th.

It is a senior only tournament so only senior who play in the MAIS will be invited.

Lamar has three of their senior girls that have been selected to be apart of the first tournament. Ava Temple, Carly Rollison and Kaylee Brown are the three that will be competing. Raiders head coach, Courtney Schimelpfening, will be coaching the blue team.

Getting to create an All Star tournament for volleyball in the state of Mississippi is huge for the sport and it’s development.

“The fact that we get to have this for the very first time in the MAIS is really exciting and it really speaks volumes to how many girls are getting into the sport, how many girls are thriving, how many girls are playing at the next level and it’s so exciting to see that it’s finally come to the MAIS for an all star game and we’re just so excited that Lamar is going to be representative with not one, not two, but three seniors in the All Star Game.”

