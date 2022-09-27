The Preserve opens in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new assisted living facility in Meridian is standing out because of the quality of life it offers for senior citizens. The Preserve at Meridian held its grand opening last week.

“We probably had just over 200 people show up. We had wonderful support from the community. Weidmann’s catered the event. We have already moved into some of our residences in our retirement cottages. We are serving them in our dining room. I think 7 of the 14 have already moved in. We have deposits on the other 7 as well,” said Frontier Management Executive Director Chris Holland.

Many people said when you first walk into the facility, you get a sense of feeling that you are on vacation.

“Like you said, look at it. When you walk into the front doors, it tells the story itself,” said Holland.

Residents can make their meals or have their chef serve them.

“Our chef and his amazing cuisine. Right now, with the few residents we have, we are not doing all-day dining. But we will, once our doors open, and the assisted residents are moving in,” said Holland.

“I can’t tell you how excited I was for the grand opening because I felt that we‘re sitting on the best-kept secret in Meridian,” said Lifestyle Director Terri Buchanan.

The 33,000 square foot is jam-packed with everything one will need and then some.

“We have a fitness center where we have onsite occupational therapy and speech therapy. We also contracted with Southern Medical Consultants. We offer a nurse practitioner,” said Buchanan.

They also have a theatre room, a massage room, and a big courtyard with a built-in fireplace.

Holland shared why he’s been working for this company for 18 years.

“I wake up every day and want to be able to make a difference. I love serving the elderly. I love working with other team members who have that same passion. I love working for a company and ownership groups that share that as well. You know, provide seniors with an amazing quality of life,” said Holland.

The facility is located at 4360 Mississippi 39 North. If you would like to tour this facility, call 601-490-4494 for more information.

