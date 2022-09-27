Rep. Terri Sewell reacts to Alex Drueke & Andy Huyhn’s return home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New reaction from Congresswoman Terri Sewell about the release of two U.S. military veterans who were captured three months ago while fighting with Ukrainian forces against Russia.

Rep. Sewell spoke about what it means to have them back on American soil, safe and sound.

Sewell said she’s excited that both Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh are home safely, and she said she looks forward to the day when she can thank them personally and give them a big hug.

She says both families have shown such perseverance, resilience, and faith during this entire ordeal.

She said it all started when Alex Drueke’s mother, Bunny, reached out to her office saying she’d lost contact with her son as he was fighting with Ukrainian soldiers against Russia.

Rep. Sewell said her office quickly got the state department involved and stayed on the department to make sure they knew where both Drueke and Huynh were at all times.

Rep. Sewell said she’s grateful to the Saudi Arabian government for its help with negotiating the hostage exchange.

Congressman Robert Aderholt has also been involved with the men’s release.

Rep. Sewell said this is an example of what’s possible when you have faith, and you have a government that understands the importance of patriotism.

“Our democracy is sacred and the fight that’s going on in Ukraine is all about preserving democracies all across the world and if we allow Russia to evade a sovereign nation like the Ukraine, then who’s next? A lot is at stake in this war and to have two of our own American soldiers be caught up in this in this turmoil but being able to now be home safely is a good outcome,” Rep. Sewell said.

Drueke and Huynh arrived home to Alabama on Saturday greeted by hugs, cheers, and tears of joy.

Rep. Sewell said she’s planning to meet with Drueke in the coming days and is looking forward to presenting him with the flag flown over the nation’s capital last Friday.

