Sherry Monroe Broadhead passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 following a brief illness.

Sherry was the devoted wife of Paul E. Broadhead, who passed in 2007. She lived a full, authentic, and adventurous life filled with love, family, friends, and laughter for 85 years. Sherry’s countless memories are blessings for all who knew and loved her, and which inspire her legacy for generations to come.

She is survived by her two children, Paul Jr. and Suzanne (Mathew Garver); and six grandchildren, Victoria Garrell (Jay), Hunter Broadhead (Jen), Richard (Buck) Broadhead, Isabella Broadhead, Jonathan Garver, and Sydney Garver.

Sherry was a larger-than-life personality. She was a force of nature to everyone who knew her. Her family and friends warmly remember her radiant optimism, brave heart, beautiful mind, and indomitable spirit.

She and her husband Paul lived an adventurous life travelling the world. They visited more than 35 countries on 5 continents from Europe, Africa, Asia, and beyond. She was an adventurer, an outdoor enthusiast, and a curious soul.

Despite her world travels, she considered Meridian home and was always eager to return to her hometown, where she grew up, raised a family, and contributed so much over so many decades. She was the daughter of Raymond Monroe and Louise Dunaway, sister to Richard Monroe, and a beloved friend to so many. In a larger sense, she was a daughter of Meridian, and her legacy will be as one of its most memorable philanthropists.

A philanthropist and generous donor to many community causes, Sherry preferred her giving to be anonymous in many cases. Her quite and steadfast largess extended well beyond charities to support the City of Meridian, the Meridian Police Department, and the community at large.

Sherry was an artist with an elegant touch, most impressively demonstrated in her personal collections, design, and architecture. She had the appeal of a fashion model and was always a glamorous presence. An avid reader, Sherry would often read several books a week. She had a photographic memory and lived as an active participant in her books. As a result, she was a brilliant conversationalist having lived a full life of curiosity, reading, writing, and adventure.

Sherry Broadhead’s influence will reverberate for generations to come. We celebrate her authentic life, which was so deeply impactful to all who knew her. Her presence will be felt forever, as she made everyone laugh, and smile, and was loved by so many. Her legacy is built upon the inspirational memories shared by family, friends, and community.

Memorial services for Sherry Monroe Broadhead will be held at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. with visitation preceding the service at 2:00 p.m. As well as floral tributes, donations in her memory to the charities Sherry supported are encouraged. Two of her favorites were Hope Village for Children in Meridian and Children’s of Mississippi (formerly Blair Batson Hospital) in Jackson. Her family has also arranged for a Book Donation in her honor at the Meridian Public Library where books can be donated in her name to support her love of reading for the community.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

