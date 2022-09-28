MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - Law enforcement from different agencies will be gathering together on October 5th to educate the public about gun safety.

This is the 3rd Annual Rights and Responsibilities event that will be held at the Hamasa Shrine building in Marion.

Police chief Randall Davis said this will involve agencies like the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and even Lauderdale Emergency Management.

Representatives will share what they face on a day-to-day basis. Chief Davis said his goal is to make people aware and educated about current laws and promote responsible firearm ownership.

“We got Highway Patrol that will be there, and we’re gonna talk about concealed carry. We’re gonna talk about permits. I got a MBI Auto theft unit coming, talking about all the deaths or the vehicles. I got animal control going to be there. We’re going to be talking about having the incidents with your animals, you know, between neighbors. LEMA talking about explosives and expired ammunition that they haven’t had to deal with. Wildlife and fisheries, they’ll be there just talking,” said Chief Davis.

The event is being held on October 5th, starting at 6:30 in the evening, at the Hamasa Shrine building in Marion.

