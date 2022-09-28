3rd Annual Rights and Responsibilities event

Law enforcement from different agencies will be gathering together on October 5th to educate...
Law enforcement from different agencies will be gathering together on October 5th to educate the public about gun safety.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - Law enforcement from different agencies will be gathering together on October 5th to educate the public about gun safety.

This is the 3rd Annual Rights and Responsibilities event that will be held at the Hamasa Shrine building in Marion.

Police chief Randall Davis said this will involve agencies like the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and even Lauderdale Emergency Management.

Representatives will share what they face on a day-to-day basis. Chief Davis said his goal is to make people aware and educated about current laws and promote responsible firearm ownership.

“We got Highway Patrol that will be there, and we’re gonna talk about concealed carry. We’re gonna talk about permits. I got a MBI Auto theft unit coming, talking about all the deaths or the vehicles. I got animal control going to be there. We’re going to be talking about having the incidents with your animals, you know, between neighbors. LEMA talking about explosives and expired ammunition that they haven’t had to deal with. Wildlife and fisheries, they’ll be there just talking,” said Chief Davis.

The event is being held on October 5th, starting at 6:30 in the evening, at the Hamasa Shrine building in Marion.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth John, 48, of the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation pleaded guilty...
Conehatta man sentenced for child sexual abuse
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
A new assisted living facility is bringing a new design and amenities to east Mississippi.
The Preserve opens in Meridian
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Man killed in apparent hit-and-run overnight in Meridian

Latest News

LCSD day of service
Lauderdale County School District’s students lend a helping hand
Lauderdale County School District’s students lend a helping hand
Lauderdale County School District’s students lend a helping hand
Hwy 39 construction continues.
Highway 39/19 northbound lanes to reopen, southbound lanes to close
Pictured from left are Federation President Jimmy Parnell, Kalie Lindsey, Federation District 8...
Choctaw County student receives Ala. Farmers Federation scholarship