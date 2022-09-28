5 female students arrested after brawl breaks out inside Crystal Springs High School

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Five female students were arrested after a fist fight broke out inside Crystal Springs High School early Wednesday morning.

Police say the altercation stemmed from a derogatory Instagram post about a graduate of the high school that was killed on Friday.

Latravious “Duke” Williams, 20, was shot after leaving a homecoming game, police said.

He was in the back seat of his mother’s car with his 14-year-old sister. Williams’ mother, Kishelita Sparks, said a group of boys her son exchanged words with during the game opened fire, shattering her back window, killing her son.

Crystal Springs Police Chief Tony Hemphill wouldn’t detail the social media post, but he did say it included a picture of Williams and a negative comment about how he died. It sparked Wednesday’s commotion inside the high school around 8 a.m.

Police said all five female students had some connection to Williams, either friends or family member. No weapons were involved in the altercation.

They were taken to a juvenile facility in Warren County and will likely be charged with disorderly conduct, police said.

Meanwhile, Chief Williams said they’re asking for the public’s help to continue their investigation in the death of Latravious Williams. CPD has arrested three people and they’re looking for a fourth suspect.

Investigators believe more people could be connected to the crime.

