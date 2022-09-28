Graveside service for Cindy Moulds will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Oak Grove Community Cemetery with Bro. Shawn Stewart officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Ms. Cindy Moulds, age 64 of Meridian passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at home.

Survivors includes her parents, Morris and Esther Moulds; siblings, Kathy Moulds, Ken Moulds (Joan), and Robin Beckham; nephews, Justin McMillan (Hillary), Brian McMillan (Natalia), and Matthew Beckham; numerous great nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Donnie Moulds.

Pallbearers will be Justin McMillan, Brian McMillan, Matthew Beckham, Eric Hudson, Bill Stewart, and Dudley Williams.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Joey Stewart and Steven Stewart.

The family asks memorial donations be made to Oak Grove Community Cemetery, c/o Sandra Snowden, 6979 CR 350, Meridian, MS 30301.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

