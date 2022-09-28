City of Meridian Arrest Report September 28, 2022

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
SHALISA J COLE19971916 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
ASSAULT ON A MINOR
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF X 2
DISTURBING A BUSINESS X 2
GARY O CAMERON1986614 JAMES E CHANEY DR MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBING A BUSINESS
JAMIE BLANKS19951321 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
ROBERT A WOODARD19841485 HWY 19S MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
DEMARKUS L WALKER19913713 15TH ST MERIDIAN, MSTELEPHONE HARASSMENT
ROCKYLE C MARSH19911209 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 7:23 AM on September 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2100 block of 20th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:22 PM on September 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2900 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 10:45 AM on September 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 800 block of 45th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

