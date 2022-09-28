City of Meridian Arrest Report September 28, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|SHALISA J COLE
|1997
|1916 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
ASSAULT ON A MINOR
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF X 2
DISTURBING A BUSINESS X 2
|GARY O CAMERON
|1986
|614 JAMES E CHANEY DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBING A BUSINESS
|JAMIE BLANKS
|1995
|1321 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|ROBERT A WOODARD
|1984
|1485 HWY 19S MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|DEMARKUS L WALKER
|1991
|3713 15TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|ROCKYLE C MARSH
|1991
|1209 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 7:23 AM on September 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2100 block of 20th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:22 PM on September 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2900 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 10:45 AM on September 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 800 block of 45th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
