City of Meridian Arrest Report September 28, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 7:23 AM on September 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2100 block of 20th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 3:22 PM on September 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2900 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 10:45 AM on September 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 800 block of 45th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.