First Alert: Fire Weather Warning is in place until 8 pm tonight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Today the whole viewing area is under a Red Flag Warning. The spread of wildfires are more likely as wind gust reach over 30 mph later this afternoon. Outdoor burning should not be attempted today. Very dry conditions will also increase and help the spread of wildfires today. You may want to tie down any outdoor furniture you have so the wind does not blow it away.

It will be yet another great day to get outside and enjoy this beautiful fall weather we have been experiencing. I hope you all stay safe and have a great day.

Update On Major Hurricane Ian:

Hurricane Ian is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Sampson scale. It was just shy of reaching category 5 strength, Hurricane Ian has maximum sustained winds of 155 mph and is moving NNE at 10 mph. It will make landfall in Florida later on this afternoon. It is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane. Multiple storm reports of Tropical Storm forced winds, heavy rainfall, and tornados have already been reported. Life-threatening storm surge over 9ft, catastrophic flooding, and rainfall totals near 20″ can be expected as Major Hurricane Ian makes landfall. Our prayers are extended to the entire Florida community.

