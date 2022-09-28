First Alert: Red Flag Warning is in effect for our entire area Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for our entire area on Wednesday. This means that if any fires ignite, they would spread rapidly based on the environment. Our atmosphere is very dry with dew points mainly in the 40s. So, as temps rise on Wednesday, the relative humidity will drop below 25%. Plus, wind gusts over 30mph are expected. All of this points toward rapid fire growth should a fire start.

So, it’s important that you don’t do any outdoor burning on Wednesday. This also means that you need to make sure that you properly discard of cigarettes (don’t just throw them on the ground). Since the winds will be gusty, it’s also a good idea to secure (or bring inside) any loose items outside on your property.

Aside from the dry and windy weather, it’ll be rain-free and unseasonably cool. So, plan on a true fall-feel outside that’ll last through Sunday. Highs each day will hover near 80 degrees with mornings near 50 degreses.

The temps warm up a bit into next week as it also gets more humid. However, it looks like little rain will be found next week too... stay tuned.

Tracking the Tropics

Hurricane Ian is moving towards the the western coast of Florida as a major hurricane. Florida will have to brace for life-threatening storm surge along the west and sw coast, heavy rain with a flood risk, along with high winds and a risk for tornadoes. Once Ian batters Florida, it’ll move into the SE... bringing the threat for inland flooding.

