Highway 39/19 northbound lanes to reopen, southbound lanes to close

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The northbound lanes of Highway 39 that go under Interstate 20/59 have been closed since Sept. 14 and are scheduled to reopen by Friday, Sept. 30.

On Monday, Oct. 3, MDOT will begin work on the southbound lanes.

MDOT is currently lowering that portion of Highway 39 to allow a higher clearance under the bridge.

MDOT will release more information in the coming days.

