Hurricane Ian makes landfall on the SW coast of Florida

Landfall around 3:05pm EDT near Cayo Costa
Landfall around 3:05pm EDT near Cayo Costa(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ian made a landfall near Cayo Costa which is along the SW Coast of Florida. Technically, a hurricane makes a landfall when the center of its eye moves over land, and this happened around 3:05PM EDT on Wednesday afternoon.

At the time of landfall, Ian was a major category 4 hurricane with max sustained winds of 150mph. Although it has made a landfall, the devastation for parts of Florida is far from over. Ian will continue to move inland, and it’ll be over central FL by Thursday morning before briefly moving offshore into the Western Atlantic. From there, it’ll recurve toward the N/NW... moving into the Southeastern U.S. by this weekend...bringing more rain and gusty winds.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth John, 48, of the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation pleaded guilty...
Conehatta man sentenced for child sexual abuse
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
A new assisted living facility is bringing a new design and amenities to east Mississippi.
The Preserve opens in Meridian
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Man killed in apparent hit-and-run overnight in Meridian

Latest News

Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota
Lightning inside Hurricane Ian
Governor Kay Ivey updates Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian
Outdoor burning is discouraged
First Alert: Fire Weather Warning is in place until 8 pm tonight
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - September 28th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - September 28th, 2022