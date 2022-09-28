Hurricane Ian makes landfall on the SW coast of Florida

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ian made a landfall near Cayo Costa which is along the SW Coast of Florida. Technically, a hurricane makes a landfall when the center of its eye moves over land, and this happened around 3:05PM EDT on Wednesday afternoon.

At the time of landfall, Ian was a major category 4 hurricane with max sustained winds of 150mph. Although it has made a landfall, the devastation for parts of Florida is far from over. Ian will continue to move inland, and it’ll be over central FL by Thursday morning before briefly moving offshore into the Western Atlantic. From there, it’ll recurve toward the N/NW... moving into the Southeastern U.S. by this weekend...bringing more rain and gusty winds.

