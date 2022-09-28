Lauderdale County School District announce new CTE Center

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District announced its plan to open the first-ever centralized LCSD Career & Technical Education Center.

The announcement took place at the district’s 1st annual LCSD CTE Industry Dinner Monday.

The new center will expand offerings by the district, which could include training in transportation logistics, an energy academy, and more. With a goal of opening in 2024, the more than $8-million project is receiving support from the state of Mississippi.

LCSD CTE Director Rob Smith said the new center will allow the district to expand its CTE instruction.

Smith said this is an effort to make sure everyone in Lauderdale County has opportunities in workforce training.

“If you look at the data that’s out there, we’re doing a really good job at preparing students to go to high skill, high wage jobs. Which is what you would consider bachelor’s degrees or master’s degrees. What we’re not doing a good job in is promoting the skill trade areas. So what’s happening is students are leaving high school and going into low-skilled, low-wage jobs and not being prepared for those middle-skilled, high-wage jobs. So that’s what we’re trying to do is correct their problem,” said Smith.

The center will be located in the former Peavey Service Warranty building on Highway 11/80 in Meridian which is located near Industrial Park.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.