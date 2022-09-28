Lauderdale County School District’s students lend a helping hand

By Ross McLeod
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Ever since the tornado ripped through Clarkdale, the community has never been the same, and students from all over Lauderdale County are lending a helping hand where ever they can.

“Well, the tornado is what took out her shed, and so she, you know, can’t lift up heavy things. She’s hurt herself, her shoulders and stuff. So we have like, you know, people who are strong, tall, that can help lift it and carry it out and throw it away like she needs it to be. We can help her, you know, keep the things she wants to keep. Put them somewhere where they won’t get ruined since there’s no longer a shed. To keep them safe and protected,” said student, Madison Kemble.

Miss. Mississippi was there to show her support for what these students are doing for their community.

“And I feel that these students are a testament to hard work and the amazing things that Mississippi possesses. And it’s great to see young people keep that trend going,” said Miss. Mississippi 2022, Emmie Perkins.

Many of these students are a part of the career technical education programs at their schools, and workdays like these provide great training opportunities.

“We have about 170 students that are actually participating in this day of service all across the Lauderdale County School District. And a lot of times in our classrooms in CTE, we’re teaching or training students to become leaders in workforce, but more importantly, they need to become servant leaders. And these students are out here serving the community today, having a wonderful time, and I’m really proud of the work and effort that they’re putting into this day of service,” said CTE Director for LCSD, Rob Smith.

CTE is beginning to be a large part of many students’ education, and the Lauderdale County School District has announced plans for a brand new CTE center. This new building is going to cost nearly eight million dollars, but the district believes that this is a necessary investment for the student’s education.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth John, 48, of the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation pleaded guilty...
Conehatta man sentenced for child sexual abuse
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
A new assisted living facility is bringing a new design and amenities to east Mississippi.
The Preserve opens in Meridian
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Man killed in apparent hit-and-run overnight in Meridian

Latest News

Lauderdale County School District’s students lend a helping hand
Lauderdale County School District’s students lend a helping hand
Hwy 39 construction continues.
Highway 39/19 northbound lanes to reopen, southbound lanes to close
Pictured from left are Federation President Jimmy Parnell, Kalie Lindsey, Federation District 8...
Choctaw County student receives Ala. Farmers Federation scholarship
JSU star quarterback Shedeur Sanders launches BBQ sauce
JSU star quarterback Shedeur Sanders launches BBQ sauce