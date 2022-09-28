‘Moving faster, jumping higher,’ Zion says he feels he’s at his best

If Zion Williamson wasn’t 100 percent during his historic first two seasons, how good can he be?
New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson (1) takes part in the NBA Pelicans...
New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson (1) takes part in the NBA Pelicans basketball media day in New Orleans, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Monday (Sept. 26) Pelicans forward Zion Williamson said that he was excited for his teammates, watching their postseason run from the bench in street clothes, but also had a “sickening” feeling at the same time.

Pelicans focus on building chemistry with Zion; acknowledge expectations

A foot injury, that came with complications of bone regrowth, kept Zion sidelined for his entire third NBA season. Sure, he still got his 5-year max extension this offseason worth at least $193 million, but not being able to step on the court as a projected “once-in-a-generation” talent was a burden on his mind, Zion said.

The last time Zion played a game of basketball was on May 4, 2021. Now he’s just ready to reclaim his identity.

“That’s a long time without playing a game, but my excitement level is through the roof,” Zion said. “I’m just ready to get back on the court.”

Much of what we’ve already experienced from Zion nearly seems like a myth. The greatness has come in flashes. His rookie year was shortened due to a previous knee injury. When he was on the court, fans weren’t allowed in the arenas for a majority of the time due to COVID-19. Much of what Zion has done feels like it was performed in front of a private audience and we’re left with epic tales and unbelievable historic numbers.

Not only was Zion historic in his first two seasons, but his rare combination of skillsets also proved to make him one of the most efficient players in the league. Zion is the first player in NBA history to average 25 ppg and shoot over 60 percent from the field. He was also the first player to average 27 ppg and shoot over 60 percent in a single season in his second year. Also in his second season, Zion averaged 20.3 ppg in the paints, which is the most in NBA history since Shaquille O’Neil in the 1999-00 season.

And if that’s not enough for greatness, Zion was also the first NBA player in history to score 2,000 points before his 80th game since Michael Jordan did it.

If Zion was this good throughout injury interruptions, missed training camp time, and COVID-19 lockdowns, how good can he be with a full training camp, injury free, and a transformative personal health training program?

“I feel like I’m at my best right now,” Zion said. “I feel like I’m moving faster, jumping higher. I feel great.”

The idea that opponents are facing a new and improved Zion should put fear in their hearts, considering the numbers back up how good he was despite not being 100 percent healthy.

